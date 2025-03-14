MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday said it would not file direct assault charges against President Rodrigo Duterte’s common-law wife Honeylet Avancena for hitting a female elite member of the Special Action Force (SAF) as the police secured the former president’s flight to The Hague following his arrest on March 11.

PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo disclosed that Maj. Gen. Mark Pespes, Special Action Force director, personally talked with the female police officer whom they did not identify and decided not to pursue a case against Avanceña.