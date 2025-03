MANILA, Philippines – Oil companies will again lower pump prices this week but the price cuts will not be as big as last week.

Shell and Seaoil said that diesel prices will go down by P0.20 per liter and kerosene by P0.40 per liter.

The price of gasoline will remain the same.

The price adjustments will be implemented on Tuesday, March 18.

Last week, oil companies reduced the prices of gasoline by P1.70 per liter, diesel by P0.90 per liter and kerosene by P1.80 per liter.