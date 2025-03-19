MANILA, Philippines — Military leaders in Mindanao have expressed full support for the newly appointed chief of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), Abdulraof Macacua, despite emerging rumors of internal resistance within the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

The affirmation came after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Macacua as the new interim BARMM chief, replacing Ahod Ebrahim. The decision sparked debate among some MILF members, who claimed that key consultative processes were bypassed, fueling speculation about possible instability in the region.