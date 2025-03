Northern and Eastern Samar will experience heavy to intense rain until Friday due to the shear line, state-run weather agency said early morning Thursday.

Weather specialist Rhea Torres of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that cloud formations have been spotted over eastern sections of Visayas as well as areas in MIMAROPA (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) and Bicol region.