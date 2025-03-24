



MANILA, Philippines —The MRT-3’s weekday evening operating hours were extended to an hour starting March 24.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said Monday more trains would be deployed during peak hours for faster travel of the riding public.

An advisory of the rail line’s operating hours shows that southbound, the North Avenue station’s entrance closing is now 10:25 p.m. and northbound the Taft Avenue station closes at 11:04 p.m.

The first MRT-3 trains leave the said stations at 4:30 a.m. and 5:05 a.m., respectively.

The extended operating hours came a week after DOTr Secretary Vince Dizon made the order during an inspection of the Taft, Ayala and Shaw stations on March 17.

The 16.9-kilometer rail line with 13 stations runs from North Avenue station in Quezon City to Taft Avenue station in Pasay City.