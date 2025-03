(UPDATE) SEN. Imee Marcos on Wednesday withdrew from the administration’s senatorial slate, Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas, marking a sharp break from her brother, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., over the arrest and extradition of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

In recent rallies before the break, the President had left his sister’s name out of the roster of Alyansa candidates, while the senator said she and her brother “don’t talk any more.”