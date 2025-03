THE 45-day campaign period for local candidates in the May 12 elections started Friday, with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) tearing down unauthorized campaign posters, streamers and materials.

Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia kicked off the clearing operations in a market in Tondo, Manila, accompanied by Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Romando Artes and members of the environmental advocacy group Ecowaste Coalition.