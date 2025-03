The easterlies or winds coming from the east and passing through the Pacific Ocean that carry warm and humid air will be the dominant weather system in the country in the next 24 hours.

State weather bureau Pagasa, in its 4 a.m. advisory said that cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms are expected over Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol region, and Eastern Visayas due to the easterlies.