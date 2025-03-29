MANILA, Philippines — The People’s Republic of China, through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has accused the United States of inciting confrontation and escalating tensions in the South China Sea (SCS).

“Any cooperation between the US and the Philippines should not target or harm any third party, nor should it involve spreading unfounded accusations to incite confrontation and heighten tensions in the region,” said Guo Jiakun, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry. This statement was made in response to comments by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who emphasized that the US and the Philippines must stand together against the perceived threat posed by China.