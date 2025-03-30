MANILA, Philippines — First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos honored women leaders as she hosted a cocktail reception for female ambassadors and the wives of heads of diplomatic missions at Malacañang to celebrate Women’s Month.

The First Lady shared photos of the gathering on her social media pages on Saturday.

WOMEN’S MONTH CELEBRATION First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos hosts a cocktail reception for female ambassadors and the wives of heads of diplomatic missions at Malacañang Palace in Manila on March 27, 2025. In her speech, the first lady acknowledged her guests’ leadership and influence in the international community. PHOTO FROM FIRST LADY LIZA ARANETA-MARCOS’ FACEBOOK

“In celebration of Women’s Month, we gathered in sisterhood and solidarity — honoring the grace and strength of women who lead not only with wisdom but also with purpose,” she said on social media.

“To women who lead… To women who lift… And to women who continue to pave the way. May your influence know no boundaries!” she added.

In a separate post, Marcos described the gathering as a tribute to “the grace and the strength of women who lead us not only in wisdom but with purpose.”

Addressing guests at the Kalayaan Hall on Thursday, she said their presence was a powerful statement of female leadership and influence in the international community.

“Excellencies, your presence here is more than symbolic; it’s powerful,” the first lady said.

“You carry not only the voices of your nations but also the aspirations of countless women who see in you a reflection of what is possible,” she added.



