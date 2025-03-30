MANILA, Philippines — Veronica “Kitty” Duterte said she thought of her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, every day and that she would be waiting for his return home.

The post on Facebook read, “da, it wouldn’t bother me one bit if i had to send you letters every single day, because i know how much you love them. i know how you appreciate my hideous penmanship, because it’s exactly like yours.”

She also said that “it’s safe to say i’m one of the loneliest these days, because i’m pretty sure i’m the only one left who’s used to sleeping beside you at 20 years old. the room is so different now, without the loud snoring and the sleep talking in bisaya. i have no one to fight over the aircon temperature, the tv volume or which lights to leave on.”

She said that “i am thinking of you everyday dada, not just me, but the millions of people with this immense love for you. we will be waiting for your return home!”

Earlier this month, former president Duterte was brought to the Netherlands after his arrest based on a warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) headquartered in The Hague.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

He later appeared, through video link, before the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber One for the initial hearing on charges of crimes against humanity.

The court set the confirmation of charges hearing on Sept. 23, 2025.

The ICC had investigated Duterte in connection with the drug war that was implemented during his term as Davao City mayor and as president from 2011-2016.



