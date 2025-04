(UPDATE) VICE President Sara Duterte on Wednesday said she and her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, mended fences after his arrest by the International Criminal Court (ICC), and she thanked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his role in bringing them together again.

The elder Duterte faces charges of crimes against humanity before the ICC in The Hague, the Netherlands, in connection with his bloody war on drugs in which thousands of suspects were killed without the benefit of a trial.