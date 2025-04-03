MANILA, Philippines — Cabinet secretaries who were invited by a Senate panel to shed light on the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in March snubbed the resumption of its inquiry on Thursday.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin in his letter to reelectionist senator Imee Marcos on March 31, informed her that the executive department would not participate further, citing executive privilege and the sub judice rule as reasons and the pending petitions with the Supreme Court questioning Duterte’s arrest last March 11.