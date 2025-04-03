President Ferdinand Marcos’ Cabinet officials were a no show at the hearing of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations investigating the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte on orders of the International Criminal Court (ICC) for his drug war. The committee, headed by reelectionist senator Imee Marcos, sought clarification on the involvement and the roles of the ICC, the International Criminal Police Organization, and the various government agencies in the arrest of Duterte who is now detained at The Hague, Netherlands. With Marcos were Senators Ronald Dela Rosa and Allan Peter Cayetano. PHOTO BY RENE H. DILAN

