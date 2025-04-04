MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PHilHealth) lifted its 45-day hospitalization limit effective today, Friday, its president and CEO Edwin M. Mercado said, allowing Filipinos with serious illnesses or chronic conditions to stay in hospitals longer to avail of their services.

“The 45-day benefit limit is an outdated cost-containment strategy. It is high time that we change it. We cannot always predict or schedule our medical needs. There are services where 45 days is not enough,” said Mercado.