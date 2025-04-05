THE former commander and deputy commander of the dissolved Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group (VPSPG) could face court martial proceedings over their alleged involvement in disbursing confidential funds from the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education.

A document obtained by The Manila Times from sources inside the office of the Provost Marshal General (PMG) noted that the office is now creating a fact-finding committee to investigate the involvement of former VPSPG Commander Col. Raymund Dante Lachica and his deputy commander, Col. Dennis Nolasco, over the disbursements.