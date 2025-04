MANILA, Philippines — First lady Liza Araneta-Marcos over the weekend gave assurances the administration of her husband, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., will not cease helping overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families.

In a post on her official social media accounts, Araneta-Marcos shared that she met with officials from the Department of Migrant Workers to discuss how the government could further help OFWs through different initiatives.