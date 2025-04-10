MANILA, Philippines — Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director Gregorio Catapang Jr. launched an urgent review of security protocols following an armed assault on a prison transport vehicle carrying a notorious kidnapping suspect linked to a syndicate.

The daring attack occurred on April 7, 2025 along the Manila-Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX), targeting a Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) convoy transporting Hu Yang, a 37-year-old high-risk detainee facing multiple serious charges, including violations of the Anti-Carnapping Act and illegal firearms possession.

Hu Yang is no ordinary prisoner—he is allegedly a key figure in a violent kidnapping syndicate known for torturing and executing victims. His criminal reach extends beyond the Philippines, as he is also wanted in China for his involvement in a high-profile kidnapping case in Jinjiang City.

The brazen daylight assault has raised serious concerns about the security of high-profile detainee transfers, prompting Catapang to order an immediate and comprehensive reassessment of intelligence, operational, and transportation protocols.

Although authorities managed to apprehend six suspects involved in the attack, Catapang emphasized that “preventive measures must be strengthened to avoid future lapses.” “This was a direct challenge to our security apparatus,” Catapang stated. “We will identify vulnerabilities and implement stricter measures to ensure the safe transport of high-risk individuals—both for our personnel and the public.” The BuCor’s security review will focus on enhanced armed escorts for high-risk transfers, stricter route secrecy and randomized scheduling and improved intelligence-sharing between agencies to preempt attacks.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Authorities are investigating whether the assailants had prior knowledge of the transport details.



