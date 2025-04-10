WHAT first appeared to be a kidnap-for-ransom case has taken a far darker turn. The killing of Chinese businessman Congyuan Guo, also known as Anson Tan or Anson Que, was not a random abduction — it was a calculated act of retribution, the brutal culmination of a failed $20-million offshore gaming deal.

On the morning of April 9, the bodies of Guo and his driver, Armanie Pabillo, were discovered dumped along a roadside in Sitio Odiongan, in the village of Macabud, Rodriguez, Rizal. Their faces were wrapped in duct tape, their lifeless bodies crammed into nylon bags.