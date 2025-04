MANILA, Philippines — A lone bettor will take home a jackpot prize of P75,551,009.00 for winning the 6/49 Super lotto draw on Thursday night, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said.

The winning combination was 40-36-20-01-35-08.

Meanwhile, another lone bettor won the jackpot prize amounting to P5,940,000.00 for the 6/42 lotto draw, with the combination 38-41-29-06-16-25.

The PCSO said the location of the winners have yet to be announced.