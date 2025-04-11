MANILA, Philippines — Former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) board member and whistleblower Sandra Cam passed away, her family said on Thursday. She was 64.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dearly beloved mother, Sandra Abaño-Martinez-Cam,” her son Marcos Martin said on his social media account.

“Sandra Cam was born and raised in the humble town Batuan, Masbate. She is a faithful woman of God and was known for her dauntless courage, bold spirit and unwavering dedication as a diligent fighter for truth,” said her son.

He also said that Sandra has qualities that earned her the “Dangal ng Bayan” award, recognition as “Natatanging Filipina na sumusulong sa Pagtulong at Paglaban sa Korapsyon,” and “Outstanding Asian Public Servant and Educator.”

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.



