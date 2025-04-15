THE Quezon City Police District (QCPD) has announced the arrest on Monday at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) of an overseas Filipino worker wanted for rape.

Arnold Abril, 56, was the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s most wanted person, said QCPD director Brig. Gen. Melecio Buslig, Jr.

“Abril was also subject of an Interpol Red Notice, which is a request to law enforcement authorities worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person,” the QCPD chief added.

A police report indicated that the QCPD’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit, in coordination with airport police, Philippine Center on Transnational Crimes, and UAE’s National Central Bureau arrested Abril at past 12 p.m. on Monday inside NAIA’s Terminal 3 building.

Buslig said that Abril is facing six counts of acts of lasciviousness and three counts of rape.

“The arrest of this high-profile [convict] proves that no criminal, no matter how elusive, can escape the long arm of the law. Again, we commend the tireless efforts of all our operating units and our partner agencies for their invaluable support in making this arrest possible,” Buslig said.



