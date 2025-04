PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. suffered a double-digit decline in his approval and trust ratings, according to the latest Pulse Asia survey which also showed a notable rise in public support for Vice President Sara Duterte.

In the survey conducted from March 23 to 29 among 2,400 respondents, Marcos’ approval ratings saw a steep decline, dropping from 42 percent in February to just 25 percent in March, with 53 percent disapproving and 22 percent remaining neutral.