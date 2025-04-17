CHINA on Thursday warned that the higher tariffs imposed by the United States on all countries could do wide-ranging damage to the Philippine economy but said regional integration could mitigate the impact of America’s pivot to protectionism.

Speaking at a closed-door press briefing with select members of the Philippine media held at the Chinese Chancery in South Forbes Park, Makati, Ambassador Huang Xilian cited recent survey data showing that 75 percent of Filipino respondents anticipate negative repercussions from US tariffs on the country’s oil and trade sectors. Such measures, he cautioned, could exacerbate economic instability, triggering cascading effects across vital — from agriculture to outsourcing.