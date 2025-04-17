MANILA, Philippines — Organized labor urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to create a Tripartite Tariff Task Force to craft a whole-of-nation plan to protect Filipino workers and local industries from the effects of a higher reciprocal tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump.

The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP), considered the country’s biggest federation of workers, said that the Marcos administration should take advantage of the 90-day grace period announced by the US government before it starts implementing the 17 percent reciprocal tariff it slapped on the Philippines and other trade partners in Europe and Asean-member countries, among others, except China.