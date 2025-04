MANILA, Philippines — Just like most Filipinos, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos took some time off to be with their family during the Lenten break.

The first couple spent Maundy Thursday with a “boodle” meal at Suba Beach in Ilocos Norte as they marked their 32nd wedding anniversary. A boodle meal is a popular Filipino tradition where families and friends get together and eat with their hands on food laid out on fresh banana leaves spread on a long table.