THE Philippines could benefit from the escalating US-China tariff war, with a 90-day suspension of new US tariffs offering what one economics expert calls a “window of opportunity” to attract global manufacturing and investment.

In an interview, Ronilo Balbieran, a professor at the University of Asia and the Pacific’s School of Economics, said the pause could position the Philippines as a strategic alternative for companies seeking to relocate their supply chains amid rising tensions between the world’s two largest economies.