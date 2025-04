MANILA, Philippines — The crucifixion of Jesus Christ is not a symbol of death but a message of unconditional love, hope and new life, Manila Archbishop Jose Advincula said during a Mass he officiated at the Manila Cathedral on Good Friday.

In his homily, Advincula reminded the faithful that Good Friday stood as a powerful sign of God’s love for humanity. “In the midst of hardship and death, we find the light of hope that gives life to our faith,” Advincula said.