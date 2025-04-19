MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued a series of proclamations declaring special non-working holidays in some areas across the country to mark their founding anniversaries and festivals.

The proclamations were signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on behalf of the President and were recently posted on the Official Gazette website.

“It is fitting and proper that the people be given full opportunity to participate in the occasion and enjoy the celebration,” Marcos said in authorizing the special non-working days.

Through Proclamation 855, Marcos declared April 26, 2025 as a special non-working day in the Municipality of Rizal, Cagayan to mark its founding anniversary.

Proclamation 856 proclaimed May 14, 2025 as a special non-working day in the Municipality of Pulilan, Bulacan to mark the Kneeling Carabao Festival.

The President also declared a special non-working day in the City of Butuan on May 19 of this year as he signed Proclamation 857 to celebrate the Balangay Festival.

It is also a special non-working day in the Municipality of Natonin, Mountain Province on April, 21, 2025 through Proclamation 858. This is due to the celebration of the First Sas-alliwa Festival.

Marcos also declared a special non-working day in the Municipality of Infanta, Quezon on April 25, 2025 as it marks its founding anniversary.



