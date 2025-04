IF the midterm elections were to be held today, reelectionist Senators Christopher “Bong” Go and Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. would handily top the senatorial race, according to the latest non-commissioned “Boses ng Bayan” survey conducted by the RPMD Foundation.

The poll was held from March 25 to 31, 2025, using face-to-face interviews with 5,000 randomly selected respondents nationwide. It had a ±1% margin of error at a 95% confidence level.