MANILA, Philippines — Seven people were found stabbed to death inside their workplace in a village in Antipolo City in what authorities described as a “massacre” with no clear motive or suspects.

The attack in Purok 1, Zone 8, Cupang occurred at around 6 a.m., according to the Antipolo City police. Initial reports indicate the victims were likely asleep when unidentified assailants broke into the bakery and carried out the killings.