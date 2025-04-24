Three persons died and 10 others were injured in a six-vehicle collision that occurred in Marikina City Wednesday night, police said.

The Marikina City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said that the fatalities included one jeepney driver.

The vehicles involved were a trailer truck, two jeepneys, two cars, and an SUV.

Initial investigation showed that the vehicles were traveling eastbound on an upward slope along Fortune Avenue around 11 p.m. with the trailer truck leading.

The truck driver said that his brakes failed, causing the truck to slide backward.

It continued until the container flipped over, crushing a jeepney, a green car, and a Hyundai.

The accident triggered a collision involving another jeepney and an SUV.

The victims were taken to the Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center for immediate medical attention.

The truck driver was arrested and detained at the Marikina City Police Station.

As of 7 a.m. on Thursday, April 24, clearing operations were ongoing. An area was closed to motorists.

The Marikina DRRMO said they will open half of the lane to help ease traffic before the end of the day.