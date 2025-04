MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte visited the campaign rally of Manila mayoral candidate Isko Moreno in Tondo but stopped short of endorsing him directly on Thursday night.

During the rally, she introduced Moreno as “Mahal nyong mayor (your beloved mayor)” and then campaigned for her “Duter10” senatorial slate, Moreno’s congressional candidate, Carlo Lopez, and reelectionist senator Imee Marcos who was also present.