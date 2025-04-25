MANILA, Philippines — A foreign businessman accused of orchestrating a P16 million scam involving a fake product from a US-based technology company is now the subject of two separate arrest warrants after being indicted in another estafa case filed by a Filipino entrepreneur.

Lavish Mohan Paryani, identified as a British citizen, along with his alleged accomplice Reigna Reyes, was ordered arrested by the Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Marikina City in connection with a P16 million estafa complaint filed by businessman Mark Joseph de Guia. The case stemmed from what authorities described as a fraudulent scheme involving a bogus purchase order supposedly from Solaire North.