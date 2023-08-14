Method acting — a controversial acting approach that has been highly discussed in Hollywood for decades.

By definition, it’s an acting technique when an actor aspires to complete emotional identification with a role or character for a project. But throughout the years, it has been a divisive topic with industry veterans on either side of the debate.

Director, actor and acting coach Lee Strasberg, dubbed the “father of method acting,” was always open about his approval of the technique. He often theorized that it was important for an actor to have a connection between their own real-life experiences as humans and that of their characters.

On the other side, some actors have expressed aversion to the acting approach. Most recently, Succession star Brian Cox blasted the idea of totally immersing oneself in a performance to the point of obsession. He said at the time, “I don’t hold a lot of the American shit, having to have a religious experience every time you play a part. It’s crap.”

But, no matter where one stands on the debate, actors are always testing out new techniques, even if it’s not going full method. Jennifer Lawrence, for example, has previously said she is quite apprehensive about method, but opened up about her how her techniques as an actress have changed throughout her career after working with fellow stars such as Christian Bale, who has been known to embrace the intense acting method.

Below, The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list of actors and actresses who have taken on the immersive acting approach at some point during their career.