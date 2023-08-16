Want expert advice for growing your own crop? Learn how to grow your own celeriac from our friends at Gardeners’ World.

When is celeriac in season?

UK celeriac season starts in July and ends in March. Celeriac is at its best between October and February.

Easy celeriac recipes

Celeriac soup with chorizo oil

Want a warming soup recipe? Make this low calorie creamy celeriac soup topped with crispy chorizo and rosemary for a hearty weekend fix, plus it’s ready in under an hour, too. We’ve got plenty more soup recipes here.

Maple and miso celeriac soup

White miso adds extra umami and balances the earthy celeriac and sweet maple syrup in this rich soup recipe. To make it vegan, you can substitute the double cream for a plant-based cream.

Curried celeriac

Celeriac works well in this curry thanks to its nutty, creamy flesh. Serve with steamed rice for a warming vegan dinner.

Salt-baked celeriac

Richard Makin’s clever hidden-celeriac bake is so delicate, you can spoon it right out of the crust. The centre is filled with a flavoursome hazelnut and shiitake sourdough stuffing.

Roast celeriac steak

Slow-roasted celeriac has a wonderful ‘meaty’ bite and a unique mellow flavour. Spicy Korean gochujang lifts this umami-packed celeriac steak to the next level.

Celeriac remoulade

Celeriac remoulade is quick and easy to make and perfect as a side dish or to serve as part of a salad for a healthy light lunch or a weekend feast.

Celeriac and potato rösti with poached eggs

Check out our low calorie rösti recipe with celeriac and perfectly poached eggs. Make this easy celeriac recipe for a simple midweek meal. Plus, it’s ready in 35 minutes too.

Celeriac carbonara

Spiralised celeriac replaces spaghetti in this rendition of the classic carbonara. This ends up creating a lighter dish.

Celeriac purée

Make our quick and easy celeriac purée. This creamy purée makes the perfect accompaniment to a charred steak. Thin down any left-over purée with a little vegetable or chicken stock to make a wonderful soup.

Celeriac and apple remoulade

A fruity twist on a classic, this celeriac special is a great match for smoked fish. You’ll need plenty of black pepper and chopped dill.

Celeriac mash

Turn up the volume of your usual mash by adding celeriac along with potato. A luscious alternative to the usual mashed potato. Serve our easy celeriac mash with your Sunday roast or make it for a simple alternative to the classic sausage and mash.

Mackerel, celeriac and lemon

Want an impressive starter recipe for your next dinner party? Try out this simple mackerel dish with warm lemony celeriac. This recipe comes from chef Johnnie Crowe of Nest in Hackney, London.

Celeriac steak with salsa verde

Looking for a wholesome veggie meal? Try our simple celeriac steak recipe with beans, kale and a vibrant salsa verde. Make our vegetarian steak recipe for an easy low calorie meal for three.

Potato and celeriac gratin

Jazz up your potato gratin recipe with celeriac. Gratin is one of our favourites, and celeriac gives this recipe an edge. Finely sliced celeriac and potatoes smothered in herb and garlic cream is the ultimate comfort food to make on a wintery weekend.

Quail, confit garlic and celeriac risotto

Surprise friends and family at your next dinner party with our easy but impressive recipe for quail, confit garlic and celeriac risotto from Oldroyd’s. Discover our best risotto recipes here.

Celeriac chimichurri salad

Celeriac, chilli, rocket and feta combine to make this fresh, nourishing salad. Pre-cooked puy lentils will soak up the piquant, herby dressing.

Parkin cake with celeriac ice cream and caramelised pears

Take your parkin cake to the next level with indulgent celeriac ice cream and moreish caramelised pears. This recipe sounds unusual but really works. Check out more of our best cakes and bakes here.

Celeriac and apple purée

Change up your celeriac purée and add Bramley apples. For a luxurious finish pass the purée through a fine sieve before serving. This is an ideal accompaniment to a pork roast.

Smoked mackerel with celeriac and rocket salad

Create this stylish, great-value meal in no time at all. With a simple, peppery celeriac salad, this smoked mackerel is the perfect healthy supper. More fish recipes here.

Baked mushroom and celeriac torte

Entertain your veggie guests this weekend with our impressive-looking wild mushroom and celeriac torte, it’s seasoned with garlic and thyme for extra flavour.

Celeriac and cheddar soup with thyme croutons

This warming celeriac and cheddar soup is a meal in a bowl. Served with crunchy thyme croutons, it makes the perfect lunch or lighter dinner. It’s under 300 calories, too, making it perfect for a midweek meal.

Chipotle-spiced braised ox cheek sloppy joe with celeriac slaw

Want a guaranteed crowd-pleaser recipe? Make our sloppy joe with spiced venison. This recipe from Dan Doherty of Duck and Waffle is served with an easy celeriac slaw.