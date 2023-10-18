21 Savage is finally an official United States resident, which means he’s now allowed to travel freely, and his international tour dates are stacking up.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (October 17), the “Bank Account” rapper announced more dates have been added to his forthcoming ‘homecoming’ tour in Europe.

The trek will now consist of eight dates across five countries, kicking off in Paris in November. The tour will hit Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands before concluding in 21’s hometown of London at the famed O2 Arena for “his biggest headline show to date.”

Baby Drill and 21 Lil Harold will join as supporting acts. Pre-sale will start Wednesday (October 18) at 9am local time, with general on-sale following Friday (October 20) at 9am local time here.

Check out the full list of dates below:

21 Savage — who made his first trip north of the border earlier this month to join Drake and close out the It’s All A Blur Tour — first teased his homecoming concert when he posted a video clip to Instagram soundtracked by Skylar Grey’s “Coming Home” and filled with footage of him as a kid.

Drake hopped into the comment section writing “we’re” – so it’s quite possible there will be a Drizzy appearance at the show.

21 Savage ran into legal trouble surrounding his citizenship when he was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in February 2019. They claimed he traveled from the UK to the U.S. in 2005 but his visa expired in 2006, although he remained in the country.

The agency claimed at the time: “[Savage] initially entered the U.S. legally in July 2005, but subsequently failed to depart under the terms of his nonimmigrant visa and he became unlawfully present in the U.S. when his visa expired in July 2006.

“In addition to being in violation of federal immigration law, Mr. Abraham-Joseph was convicted on felony drug charges in October 2014 in Fulton County, Georgia.”

A resolution of those immigration charges was delayed, Savage’s team said (via TMZ), because of a criminal case related to the original ICE stop, involving controlled substance and weapons charges.

But DeKalb County, Ga. authorities told Billboard that those charges had been dropped, which seems to have cleared the way for the immigration issue to be settled.