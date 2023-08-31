21 Savage is the latest rapper to be added to Call of Duty but fans don’t believe Activision nailed his character’s look.

The Slaughter Gang rapper followed in the footsteps of Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg as rappers receiving their own skins in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare II as the acclaimed video game series celebrates 50 years of Hip Hop.

Call of Duty shared an action-packed trailer on Wednesday (August 30) which features a shirtless Savage rocking a backward baseball cap and performing all kinds of stunts while driving a jet ski, helicopter and motorcycle.

All of 21’s skins are splashed with blood red and black to cover his vehicles and guns. His melee weapon of choice was fittingly made to be a knife.

“Grind got harder Play got smarter @21Savage is now available in Call of Duty,” the caption read.

2cool2bl0g shared a repost of the trailer and fans jabbed Call of Duty for making 21 Savage a lot more swole than he is in real life while others joked that he looked like 50 Cent.

“Why they got the man looking like 50 savage lol,” one person commented, as another shared: “They made him buff!”

Despite the digs, one fan saluted this generation of rappers’ ability to secure bags through lucrative partnerships like this.

“Salute to all the Def Jam rappers who got taken advantage of back in the day using their name, image, and likeness in Def Jam Vendetta and never received the money due to them,” they wrote. “This new generation of artists like 21 Savage have their business in order.”

Nicki Minaj made history earlier in August when she became the first female celebrity to be made into a character on Call of Duty.

“Dear Barbz, Today we make history. History books will say that the HARAJUKU #BARBIE was the first female celebrity made into a character on @CallofDuty,” Minaj wrote on Twitter upon its release.

She continued: “I am so honored. So HAPPY. It was such a pleasure working with the #COD team. Let’s show TF OUT!!! Love, HB.”

As for Snoop Dogg, he’s been part of Modern Warfare II and Warzone zeitgeist since the West Coast legend became a playable operator in April 2022.