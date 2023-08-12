21 Savage has proved that his talent extends beyond just spitting bars in the studio as he let his singing voice be heard during Beyoncé‘s recent Renaissance Tour stop.

During Queen B’s Atlanta performance on Friday (August 11) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the ATL rap superstar took to his Instagram Stories and showed up like a regular civilian who was excited to see arguably one of the greatest entertainers in music history.

In one of his stories, 21 was seen belting out Beyonce’s 2003 single “Dangerously In Love” without a care in the world. He followed up the social media performance by singing Bey’s 2011 R&B anthem “1+1.”

21 Savage ended things by singing along with the 41-year-old to Mary J. Blige’s 1994 hit cover, “I’m Goin’ Down.”

21 Savage flexes his high-pitched vocals during Beyonce’s “Renaissance” tourhttps://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/ESZLhxdBCk — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 12, 2023

The Slaughter Gang head honcho, who is currently on the road with Drake for their It’s All a Blur Tour, is no stranger to the Beehive and the fandom that follows it.

In April, he belted out some of Bey’s hits during an IG Live karaoke session. The Shade Room captured footage of the epic performance, which showed 21 singing along with decorated tracks such as “Me, Myself & I” and “Yes,” as well as 702’s “Get It Together.”

21 Savage even hopped into the comments section and sought approval for membership into Beyoncé’s loyal fan club, the Beyhive. “I wonder if the beehive will accept me as a member,” he playfully wrote.

The rapper received a ton of love from fans at the time who also chimed in in the comments section, and were impressed with the menacing rapper’s singing ability.

“That Yes by Beyoncé HITSSSS OKAY!!!! Flex 21 Flexxxxxx lol,” one person wrote previously, while another added: “One thing about 21 he’s a mood when it comes to R&b we all be like that.”

This isn’t the first time 21 Savage has flexed his R&B knowledge. During the pandemic in April 2020, he sang Usher’s “Let It Burn” and Keyshia Cole’s “Love” on Instagram Live, much to the delight of his followers stuck at home.

21 also commentated on Keyshia Cole and Ashanti’s 2021 Verzuz battle, where he sang along to several tracks, including Ashanti’s “Foolish” and Cole’s “I Remember.”