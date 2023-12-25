21 Savage has received a Community Impact Award after participating in a Christmas toy giveaway just outside of Atlanta, GA.

In a press release shared with HipHopDX, it was revealed that the rapper’s Leading By Example Foundation (LBE) partnered with the Wade Walker Park Family YMCA to spread some holiday cheer by providing both gifts and food to nearly 80 families in the area.

This is the fifth year in a row that the “Rich Flex” rapper and his foundation have participated in the drive.

21 Savage’s manager Justin “Meezy” Williams and State Representative Billy Mitchell were in attendance when the rapper was presented with the Community Impact Award. Savage’s mother Heather Joseph accepted the award, which was presented to the rapper and LBE for their role in enriching the lives of children in the community.

21 Savage isn’t the only rapper spreading Christmas cheer this holiday season.

On Monday (December 18), Kendrick Lamar returned to his hometown to support the annual Christmas In Compton Toy Giveaway at Enterprise Park.

K.Dot took time out to take photos with friends and fans of all ages while wearing a cap and white tee.

In images posted to Instagram, locals could be seen capturing photos of the Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers rapper in his stomping grounds.

Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine and fellow Cali rapper Jay Worthy also attended the event, with the latter taking to Instagram to shout out Kendrick Lamar for pulling up.

“WHO ELSE HOOD YOU KNOW GOT JIMMY IOVINE PULLING UP TO THEY PARK WESTSIDE THE MOST INFLUENTIAL HOOD IN AMERICA THATS WHO,” Worthy wrote.

“ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL TOY DRIVE IN THE CITY OF COMPTON S/O MY BROTHERS @kendricklamar @im_luxxkjr @forevachad @pglang AND EVERYBODY ELSE INVOLVED THIS DEEPER THAN RAP THIS FAMILY.”

And on Tuesday (December 19), Fivio Foreign and Lil Tjay spread Christmas cheer of a different kind, by turning Wham!’s classic “Last Christmas” into a drill anthem.

With a runtime of under two minutes, the snappy joint comes with a music video that opens with the 22-year-old drill star rapping: “Made it out, I’m just a rich young nigga/ Steady arguing, wasn’t no way to live/ I know bitches want me ’cause I’m up/ Something different, I’m just with a gift.”

The “Big Drip” hitmaker then comes in with: “They don’t even know me and shorty speak/ She gon’ still fuck a nigga for some feets/ We was in Brooklyn Chop House/ Me and shawty spent three K for the eats.”