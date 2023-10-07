21 Savage: I Have My Green Card, And I’m Going To London

21 Savage has resolved the issues with his immigration status, and things are looking positive for the once-troubled rapper.

In a statement released to HipHopDX, Charles H. Kuck, the Managing Partner for Kuck Baxter LLC — who represents the “Rich Flex” rapper (real name Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph) — said that his client has cleared up all his previous problems, and he’ll be back on his way to London in short order.

“She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph followed all applicable Immigration laws since his initial detention by ICE,” read his statement. “His immigration court proceedings have now been terminated and he is a lawful permanent resident of the United States with the freedom to travel internationally.”

In response to this bit of news, 21 Savage released a video, “London I’m Coming Home,” which you can check out below. A representative for the rapper told HipHopDX that Savage “will soon perform for the first time in London,” and noted that more details would be available soon.

Though it wasn’t outright stated, there was some intimation that 21 Savage would be following up his return to his hometown with a world tour now that his immigration issues have been resolved.

Billboard is reporting that Savage is currently planning an international tour.

21 Savage has been performing with Drake on the latter’s It’s All a Blur Tour, but he notably did not appear on any Canadian dates — though whether that had anything to do with immigration issues is unconfirmed.

Savage was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in February 2019. The agency claimed at the time:

“[Savage] initially entered the U.S. legally in July 2005, but subsequently failed to depart under the terms of his nonimmigrant visa and he became unlawfully present in the U.S. when his visa expired in July 2006.

“In addition to being in violation of federal immigration law, Mr. Abraham-Joseph was convicted on felony drug charges in October 2014 in Fulton County, Georgia.”

