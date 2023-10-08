21 Savage‘s immigration issues have seemed to cause drama before a recent show in Canada, leaving him incapable of performing on Drake‘s latest It’s All A Blur tour stop.

TMZ is reporting that the drama unfolded on Friday (October 6), when the 6 God brought out Lil Baby instead of the “Rich Flex” rapper for his show at the ScotiaBank Arena.

According to the outlet, 21 Savage’s appearance at the Toronto show would have been the first time he’d been able to perform outside of the U.S. since he was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in 2019.

A source “close to the situation” told the outlet that the decision to pull 21 Savage’s work permit was a “last minute” one, but the reasoning behind the decision remains unclear.

HipHopDX has reached out to 21 Savage’s representatives for comment and clarification on the matter.

21 Savage has been performing with Drake on the latter’s It’s All a Blur Tour, but he notably did not appear on any Canadian dates — though whether that had anything to do with immigration issues is unconfirmed.

Meanwhile. in a statement released to HipHopDX, Charles H. Kuck, the Managing Partner for Kuck Baxter LLC — who represents the “Rich Flex” rapper (real name Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph) — said that his client has cleared up all his previous problems, and he’ll be back on his way to London in short order.

“She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph followed all applicable Immigration laws since his initial detention by ICE,” read his statement. “His immigration court proceedings have now been terminated and he is a lawful permanent resident of the United States with the freedom to travel internationally.”

In response to this bit of news, 21 Savage released a video, “London I’m Coming Home.” A representative for the rapper told HipHopDX that Savage “will soon perform for the first time in London,” and noted that more details would be available soon.

Though it wasn’t outright stated, there was some intimation that 21 Savage would be following up his return to his hometown with a world tour now that his immigration issues have been resolved.