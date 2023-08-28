Seattle, WA –

21 Savage has let it be known that invading his personal space is a sure-fire way to get on his bad side — as one fan learned during a recent show.

The Atlanta rapper performed at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington on Saturday night (August 26) as part of his and Drake’s blockbuster It’s All a Blur Tour.

As he’s done throughout the summer trek, 21 walked down the arena steps and through the crowd to the stage, like a boxer entering the ring for a title fight.

While making his way down the stairs, things went left after a female fan in an aisle seat approached the Slaughter Gang boss and grabbed his face with her hand.

21 Savage didn’t take too kindly to the woman’s conduct and shoved her out of the way, prompting a chorus of “Oh!”s from the crowd. The venue’s burly security staff also quickly stepped in to contain the fan.

Being pushed by the rap star clearly didn’t deter the culprit, though, as she then reached out her hand past one of the security guards and swiped 21 Savage as he walked away.

A Fan Tried To Grab 21 Savage as He Walked to The Stage pic.twitter.com/7jYXn8PYzF — RapandRnb (@rapandrnb) August 28, 2023

21 Savage’s reaction was very different to that of his tour mate Drake, who also experienced an overzealous fan during their previous tour stop in Seattle on Friday (August 25).

During his own walkout to the stage, a female fan reached out her hand and grabbed the 6 God’s neck, brushing his likely expensive chain and neatly-trimmed beard.

While the contact was less forceful than what 21 Savage encountered, Drizzy simply laughed off the incident while gently moving the fan’s arm away from his neck.

He later shared a screenshot of the moment on his Instagram Stories along with the caption: “Dialed In.”

Why did fan grab Drake like that? 😂 pic.twitter.com/4Cy1E7rwAR — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) August 26, 2023

Drake and 21 Savage’s It’s All a Blur Tour has been a firm fixture in the headlines since it began in July thanks to interactions with concertgoers.

Drizzy, in particular, has been bombarded by bras during his performances, to the point that one buxom fan even landed a modeling gig with Playboy after throwing her size 36G cup brassière on stage during his show at Brooklyn’s Barclays center last month.

The woman in question, 21 year-old Veronica Correia, also exchanged DMs with the OVO boss himself following the viral moment.

“He slid up on a [Instagram] Story and laughed at one, simply sent a laughing face. And I took a day or two to respond because I just didn’t know what to say,” she said of their conversation on the Club Ambition podcast.

“So I just liked it, and then I left him for like a day. Then I wrote out this paragraph, basically thanking him for the experience, an awesome show, and then I told him I own the coffee shop in Cumberland and asked if he liked coffee and how he likes it,” she continued.

“So then he responded back that he likes it iced and sweet. I was like, ‘Ok, that’s really broad. I’m trying to make a coffee for you’ … Then he was laughing at all of my messages. So I said, ‘Oh, do you think I’m funny?’ And he said, ‘I think you’re really sought-after right now.’”