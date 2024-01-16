21 Savage caused a stir on social media with his bizarre lyric about “poop” featured on his new American Dream album and he’s now pondering the idea of removing it altogether.

The Slaughter Gang leader took to Instagram on Saturday (January 13) to ask fans if they think he should take the “poop” reference off of “pop ur shit,” where he raps: “It smell like gas, I think somebody pooped” on the Young Thug-assisted track.

“I’m happy yall like it yall want me to change the poop bar,” 21 captioned an Instagram photo dump of selfies.

Surprisingly, there were plenty of fans who voiced their desire for the odd bar to remain on the track as constructed while others wanted it gone.

“Did what u supposed to do gave it to em!!! Now come on wit the other one,” Quavo wrote, while Spotify added: “No plz keep it!”

One fan said: “No pookie i love all the poop bars!” However, another wasn’t a fan, writing: “Yes. Change the poop bar.”

The debate spilled onto Twitter: “21 savage have the craziest beat possible and open the song with a bar about poop!” someone wrote, while another said: “Goodmorning, That poop bar was wack 21 Savage.”

Check out the post below:

21 Savage returned last week with his first solo album in six years titled American Dream which features guests such as Lil Durk, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott, Mariah The Scientist and more.

HipHopDX‘s Will Schube gave American Dream a mostly positive review, writing: “The album is at its best when 21 taps into this pathos. The dead-eyed nihilism of Savage Mode is almost entirely gone, and even the victory lap theatrics of i am > i was don’t really appear.

“There’s no need for gimmicks like on Issa Album or Savage Mode II. Instead, American Dream is 21 Savage at his most deeply intimate, treating the recording booth like a diary, examining his life and career from a 30,000 foot view.”

21 is expected to earn his fourth project topping the Billboard 200 with American Dream which, according to Hits Daily Double, is slated to move at least 130,000 album equivalent units sold in the first week.

In addition, all 15 tracks from the album landed on Apple Music’s Top 20 when it officially dropped on Friday (January 12).