21 Savage has announced a biopic of himself titled American Dream which will star Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin.

The rapper unveiled the project on Instagram on Sunday (January 7) by uploading a potential poster for the film which features images of himsef, Glover and McLaughlin.

While no details were revealed alongside the image, Glover and McLaughlin are both seen sporting Savage’s signature facial tattoos, implying that they will both play the rapper in the movie.

No writer or director were revealed and it is not known if the project is being backed by a major studio or streaming service.

Donald Glover is best known for his starring role in Atlanta, which he also writes. He also starred in Community and as Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Under his rap moniker Childish Gambino, he has previously collaborated with 21 Savage on the songs “12.38,” “Monster” and the Grammy-winning “This Is America.”

Caleb McLaughlin is recognized for his breakout role in Stranger Things where he plays Lucas Sinclair.

While 21 Savage has never acted before outside of his voice and likeness being used in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, he would be far from the first rapper to venture into acting and portray a version of themselves in a movie.

Eminem and 50 Cent both made their acting debuts in semi-autobiographical movies, 8 Mile and Get Rich or Die Tryin,’ respectively.

Like Em and 50, 21 Savage also has a movie-worthy story. The 31-year-old was born in the U.K. before emigrating to the U.S. at age seven.

related news 21 Savage Teases New Album With Stars & Stripes Billboards December 21, 2023

He later spent some of his teenage years in a juvenile detention center after being found guilty of gun possession. He also began working the streets, dealing drugs and stealing cars before he was shot six times in 2013 by a rival gang member.

That same year, on his 21st birthday (which is where his stage name comes from), he began rapping before quickly developing an underground following in Atlanta following the release of his debut mixtape The Slaughter Tape.

21 has also battled immigration issues after it was revealed that he had been staying in the U.S. illegally as his visa expired in 2006. It was not until his arrest in 2019 that the wider public knew that he was actually born in London.

These issues were finally resolved late last year, allowing 21 to play his debut show in the city of his birth in front of a sold-out crowd.