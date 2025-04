The Philippines would have generally fair weather throughout the day, but parts of the country could expect scattered rain showers or thunderstorms due to the wind events in the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) and the easterly winds, state weather bureau Pagasa said Sunday morning.

Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estareja in a 4 a.m. weather advisory said that the two weather systems – ITCZ and the easterlies – would prevail over the archipelago in the next 24 hours.