MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday expressed deep sadness over the “terrible incident” that killed at least nine individuals and injured others during a street festival in Vancouver, Canada.

“I am completely shattered to hear about the terrible incident during a Lapu Lapu Day Block Party in Vancouver, Canada,” Marcos said in a statement.

Vancouver police investigate a crime scene after a man drove into pedestrians at the annual Lapu Lapu festival celebrating Filipino culture, at East 43rd Avenue and Fraser, in the south of Vancouver on April 26, 2025. AFP PHOTO Vancouver police investigate a crime scene after a man drove into pedestrians at the annual Lapu Lapu festival celebrating Filipino culture, at East 43rd Avenue and Fraser, in the south of Vancouver on April 26, 2025. AFP PHOTO

“On behalf of the Philippine government and the Filipino people, (First Lady) Liza and I would like to express our deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and to the strong and thriving Filipino community in Canada,” he added.

The Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver is working with Canadian authorities to ensure that the incident will be thoroughly investigated “and that the victims and their families are supported and consoled,” he said.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The event featured a parade, a film screening, dancing and a concert. Witnesses reported to have heard a car revving before it plowed into the crowd.

A 30-year-old man believed to be the driver had been arrested.

The incident came as Canadians were preparing to head to the polls in the country’s federal election on Monday.

“We are one with the families of the victims and the Filipino community in Vancouver during this difficult time,” the President said.



