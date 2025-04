MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area (LPA) was spotted over Mindanao but has less chance of developing into a tropical depression in 24 hours, the state-run weather agency said on Monday.

Weather specialist James Daniel Villamil of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the weather disturbance within the Philippine Area of Responsibility was estimated some 695 kilometers east of General Santos City.