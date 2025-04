(UPDATE) OFFICIALS on Monday denied China’s claims that it has seized Sandy Cay, one of the disputed reefs in the South China Sea, and accused Beijing of seeking to “intimidate and harass” Filipinos with a false state media report.

“There is no truth whatsoever to the claim of the China Coast Guard (CCG) that the (Sandy Cay sandbanks) have been seized,” National Security Council spokesman Jonathan Malaya said at a press briefing Monday.