THE trough or extension of a low pressure area (LPA) embedded along the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), has been affecting Mindanao, particularly Caraga and Davao Region, the state weather agency Pagasa said on Tuesday.

Weather forecaster Chenel Dominguez of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in a 5 a.m. briefing that the LPA was estimated at 695 kilometers east of Davao City.